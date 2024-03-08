Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,568 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.