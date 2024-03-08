Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,046,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,385,000 after acquiring an additional 53,249 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 618,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.11 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

