Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

