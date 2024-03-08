B. Riley Upgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Buy

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of DY stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,821,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

