B. Riley Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

XHR stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 282.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

