Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.79. 728,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 721,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $10,427,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $19,509,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 574,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
