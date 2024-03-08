Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,048 shares of company stock valued at $628,435 in the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AX. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

