Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 272,455 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $71,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,603,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $32,390,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.03 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

