AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $1,999.23 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $877.12 or 0.01298372 BTC on major exchanges.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

