Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CDMO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,533.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 34.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

