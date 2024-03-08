Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after purchasing an additional 543,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,129,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after acquiring an additional 342,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Avantor by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 74,078 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avantor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 235,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

