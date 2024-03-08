Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.93% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

