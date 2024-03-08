Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Shares of ADSK opened at $253.84 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock worth $9,692,136 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

