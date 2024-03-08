Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Rebecca Pearce Sells 1,628 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.