Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Rebecca Pearce Sells 1,628 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rebecca Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $253.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

