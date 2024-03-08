AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AudioEye Stock Up 17.3 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $8.13 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AudioEye

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

