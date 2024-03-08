AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.6 %

ATRC opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. AtriCure has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

