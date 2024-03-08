Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,649,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the previous session’s volume of 1,321,303 shares.The stock last traded at $23.07 and had previously closed at $23.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

