Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.71

Shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 25033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.