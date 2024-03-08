AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,304,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

