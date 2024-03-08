AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,304,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,003,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 934,539 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
