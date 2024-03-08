AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

