Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $206.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

