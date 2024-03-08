ASD Market Cap Hits $42.23 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $42.23 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004080 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00015707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,482.79 or 0.99892310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00146532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06325356 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,123,200.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

