Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $37,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 510,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $146.28 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

