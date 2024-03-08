Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. Laurentian cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is -19.42%.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
