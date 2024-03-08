ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance
BANX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Company Profile
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Micron Stock: Why $100 per Share is Just the Start
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Apple Enters Oversold Territory, Time to Buy?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Are These 5 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Break Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.