ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

BANX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.