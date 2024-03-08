Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,335,162.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
