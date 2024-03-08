Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $3,335,162.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.