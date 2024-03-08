Argus Reiterates Hold Rating for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Argus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roche from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

RHHBY opened at $33.77 on Monday. Roche has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Roche by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roche in the third quarter worth $2,575,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Roche by 22.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

