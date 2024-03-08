Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.36.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 0.6 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

