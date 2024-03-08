Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

