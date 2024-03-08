ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at C$23.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.23. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.38 and a twelve month high of C$24.07.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.1686747 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.