Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.92

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.99 ($0.03), with a volume of 6241905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Arc Minerals Company Profile

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

