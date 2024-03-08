Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 8463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.38.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$35.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

