Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $25,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,407,460 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

NYSE:APO opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

