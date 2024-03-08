Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Annexon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $261.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Annexon news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $144,434. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Annexon by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 898,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 399,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

