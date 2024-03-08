ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $66.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40.

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,742 shares of company stock worth $5,764,873. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

