ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 10,093 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,019,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANIP opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

