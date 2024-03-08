ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 10,093 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,019,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.
- On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.
ANIP opened at $66.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. Guggenheim upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.
