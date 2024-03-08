Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGLOY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

