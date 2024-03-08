Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $12.37

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.37.
TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
TAL opened at $12.23 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -111.18 and a beta of 0.18.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
