Analysts Set SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) PT at $88.83

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

SouthState Stock Down 0.3 %

SSB opened at $83.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SouthState by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

