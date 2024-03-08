Analysts Set SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) PT at $5.82

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 58,047 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 176,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after buying an additional 676,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvidia Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

