Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $20.95

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on INFY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Infosys
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What are earnings reports?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.