Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) PT at $20.95

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.