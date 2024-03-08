Analysts Set Expectations for Tripadvisor, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the travel company will earn $1.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Tripadvisor stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.