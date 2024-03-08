Analysts Set Expectations for Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.47 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.73 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,211 shares of company stock worth $9,412,209 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

