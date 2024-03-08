Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price at $36.24

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.24.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

