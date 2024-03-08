Analysts Offer Predictions for Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Elevation Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

