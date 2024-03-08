Analysts Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $230.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

