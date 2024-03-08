Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,502,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,176,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

Amphenol stock opened at $111.35 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

