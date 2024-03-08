Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Amphenol worth $25,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $111.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.68.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

