Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on June 7th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 42.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 242,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 147,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

