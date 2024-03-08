Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 128,095 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $108,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $205.97 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average of $199.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total value of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

